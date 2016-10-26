Verizon is still buying Yahoo (probably)

Here at the Wall Street Journal ‘s WSJ.D Live conference, the session with Verizon’s Marni Walden, who runs the company’s media business, is titled “Yes, We’re Buying Verizon, and Here’s Why.” But the revelation of Yahoo Mail’s massive security breach has left a cloud over the wireless company’s plan to bolster its role in online advertising by melding Yahoo with its first big media acquisition, AOL.

“Stragically, the deal still makes a lot of sense for us,” said Walden, who said that Verizon hopes to resolve any issues related to the Yahoo breach within the next 60 days. But she left herself a loophole: When the Journal‘s Jason Anders asked her if there were any scenarios in which the acquisition might not happen, she cheerfully said “Why don’t we move onto your next question?”