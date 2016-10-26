It’s good to be Adobe right now

It’s always good to be Adobe, maker of arguably the best creative design tools out there. That’s especially true in an environment where hardware makers like Apple and Microsoft are focused on making products that allow for really detailed, complex digital illustration. This year Microsoft bestowed on creatives a faster Surface Pro 4 while Apple gave us the iPad Pro and pressure-sensitive stylus Pencil. Now Microsoft has launched the equivalent of an artist’s easel with its Surface Studio. That means even more places to get your creative juices flowing with Adobe’s signature software.