Purple Carrot’s boxed meals are now available at Whole Foods

Last week, our Sarah Kessler wrote about how meal kit companies like Blue Apron and Plated are having trouble retaining customers . Recent data shows that 50% of customers stick around after their second week, and six months later, only 10% are still signed on.

Today, Purple Carrot, a plant-based meal kit delivery service, is partnering with Whole Foods to sell the boxes in stores. It might be one strategy to curb the “dine and dash” problem in the industry because customers won’t feel trapped by a subscription and might be compelled by the convenience of the full set of pre-measured ingredients as they are loading up their shopping carts.

The first kits will be available at Whole Foods’ flagship store in Dedham, MA and a three-meal kit will cost $19.99.

