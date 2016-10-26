Morning intel: Snapchat Story views are down, Toyota recalls 5.8 million cars

• Facebook is reportedly looking into creating a product for broadcasters modeled after Instant Articles —an approach that could help assuage concerns about monetization.

• Google Fiber, Alphabet’s attempt to expand internet access, is downsizing. The division is laying off about 130 employees (9% of its staff) and pulling back from eight cities.

• Snapchat Story views have been on the decline ever since the company nixed its Autoplay feature, which would automatically play the next Story when one ended. According to Digiday, view counts have decreased by 15% since the change was made.

• Delta’s updated app allows you to track your bags as soon as you check them in, based on when the bag’s RFID tag is scanned.

• Toyota is recalling a total of 5.8 million cars across Japan, China, and Europe due to faulty Takata airbags.

• Coming up today: Tesla and Samsung earnings. We’re watching for updates on the SolarCity acquisition, Model 3 production, and Gigafactory operations.