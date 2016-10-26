Bandier and Hatch collaborate on maternity activewear

During and after pregnancy, doctors encourage women to exercise. But it can be hard to stay fit for many reasons, including the fact that many gym activities are not encouraged for pregnant women.

Today, Bandier and Hatch are releasing a six-piece capsule collection of performance activewear for pregnant and postpartum women. Along with outfits tailored to women’s bodies during pregnancy, the brands using the launch to discuss wellness and self-care during this period of life, offering free prenatal fitness classes and panel discussions that demystify fitness and pregnancy.

[Image via Bandier]