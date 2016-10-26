advertisement
Report: Google Fiber to lay off 9% of its staff, pull back from 8 different cities

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

Google parent Alphabet is dramatically cutting back on its ambitious plans to expand its Fiber internet service nationwide and disrupt the entire broadband market. It is letting go about 9% of staff (or roughly 130 employees), and top exec Craig Barratt, who leads the Access unit that includes Google Fiber, is leaving, reports Bloomberg. In a blog post, Barratt wrote that it is pulling back from eight different cities, including Dallas, Los Angeles, and Phoenix. “I suspect the sheer economics of broad-scale access deployments finally became too much for them,” Jan Dawson, an analyst with Jackdaw Research, told Bloomberg.

