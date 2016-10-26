advertisement
This video shows Uber’s robot truck delivering 45,000 cans of Budweiser

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

In what’s being called the first-ever autonomous delivery, Uber’s self-driving truck startup Otto just delivered 45,000 cans of beer for Budweiser. The robot truck drove the precious cargo on I-25 from Fort Collins to Colorado Springs, Colorado. “The driver was out of the driver’s seat during the entire 120-mile stretch of highway,” notes the video. Uber acquired Otto in August for $700 million, and the company is set to launch UberFreight, a service matching truck drivers and fleet managers with freight waiting to be shipped.

