Through a new partnership with IBM’s Watson, GM cars will now remind you of all the errands you still have to do

Through a new partnership, IBM Watson’s will add some powerful artificial intelligence to GM’s OnStar service, allowing drivers to “connect and interact with their favorite brands.” Now drivers will get “personalized experiences” on iHeartRadio based on their listening history, will be guided to the nearest Exxon and Mobil gas stations as soon as their gas tank nears empty, and even be reminded to pick up diapers a few miles before arriving home via Watson Personality Insights APIs. The upgraded OnStar Go will be available in more than 2 million 4G LTE-connected vehicles by the end of 2017. [Image: GM]