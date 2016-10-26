Microsoft takes a left turn to the desktop with the new Surface Studio all-in-one

The new Surface Studio PC is aimed at designers, architects, illustrators and other creative types. It’s meant to put all the tools that creatives need in one place on the desktop so they can stay engrossed in their work. The Studio’s touch screen can be moved down into a drawing board-like position on the desktop.

The computer comes in three types:

• The bottom of the line ($2,999) has an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce GTX965m GPU (2GB), and 1TB of storage.

• The middle of the line ($3,499) has an Intel Core i7 processor inside, 16GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce GTX965m GPU (2GB), and 1TB of storage.

• The top of the line ($4,199) has an Intel Core i7 processor inside, 32GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce GTX980m GPU (4GB), and 2TB of storage.

The Studio is available for pre-order starting today at Microsoft Stores and at MicrosoftStore.com. Microsoft says it’ll be shipping Surface Studio in limited quantities this holiday with broad availability at Microsoft Stores and select Best Buy locations in early 2017.