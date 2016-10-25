advertisement
Evening intel: Colin Powell’s with her, and Chipotle needs a miracle

By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

Colin Powell, the secretary of state under George W. Bush and a die-hard Republican, said he will vote for Hillary Clinton on November 8. Recall that leaked email in which Powell allegedly said he’d “rather not” have to. 

Chipotle reported another double-digit decline in same-store sales, a key metric for restaurant health, in a sign that it has not recovered from its food-safety crisis.

Apple Inc. beat sales estimates for the iPhone in its fourth-quarter earnings, but sales of the device are still down from last year. Apple shares are down, too. 

Facebook execs fielded tough questions at an event today about how Facebook handles controversial content. What stays and what goes?  

Bernie Sanders has weighed in on the proposed merger between AT&T and Time Warner Inc., saying he will press Hillary Clinton (should she become president, which she probably will) to mount a “vigorous antitrust effort.” 

• And finally, as Disney-owned ESPN struggles with cord-cutting and a general decline in linear TV viewing, Twitter decides to launch weekly streaming talking-heads shows for NBA fans. Nothing fishy there. 

