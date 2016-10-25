Evening intel: Colin Powell’s with her, and Chipotle needs a miracle

• Colin Powell , the secretary of state under George W. Bush and a die-hard Republican, said he will vote for Hillary Clinton on November 8 . Recall that leaked email in which Powell allegedly said he’d “rather not” have to.

• Chipotle reported another double-digit decline in same-store sales, a key metric for restaurant health, in a sign that it has not recovered from its food-safety crisis.

• Apple Inc. beat sales estimates for the iPhone in its fourth-quarter earnings, but sales of the device are still down from last year. Apple shares are down, too.

• Facebook execs fielded tough questions at an event today about how Facebook handles controversial content. What stays and what goes?

• Bernie Sanders has weighed in on the proposed merger between AT&T and Time Warner Inc., saying he will press Hillary Clinton (should she become president, which she probably will) to mount a “vigorous antitrust effort.”

• And finally, as Disney-owned ESPN struggles with cord-cutting and a general decline in linear TV viewing, Twitter decides to launch weekly streaming talking-heads shows for NBA fans. Nothing fishy there.