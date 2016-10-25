advertisement
“Peak iPhone” is real

By lukedelahanty1 minute Read

Apple’s Q4 earnings report left us with more questions than answers. iPhone sales look to be in a slump, but the newly released iPhone 7 was only available for two weeks during the quarter, so the future remains unclear. Add to the mix the recent developments with Google’s well-reviewed Pixel and Samsung’s exploding Note 7, the mobile market could be due for a shake-up.

