11 million packages were stolen off American doorsteps in last year

If it hasn’t happened to you, you almost certainly know someone who has had a package stolen off their doorstep. And because the problem is so pervasive, 69% of people say they’d like to have an app that would make it possible, no matter where they are, to give delivery services like UPS and FedEx access to their homes and drop all those Amazon boxes off inside.
That’s the conclusion of a study by the smart-lock maker August that looked at how many packages people receive every year, and their opinions about how to actually get their hands on them before thieves do.