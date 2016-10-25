Apple leaks pictures of new MacBook Pro with OLED touch bar and fingerprint reader

Apple released a new version of macOS (Sierra 10.12.1) that included a nice surprise for Apple watchers—some images of Apple Pay in action on a brand new MacBook Pro complete with the rumored touchscreen panel above the keyboard and TouchID at the right side of the panel. The new computer will very likely be announced at a press event this Thursday, October 27, and may come in 13- and 15-inch sizes.
Welp, Apple leaks its new MacBook Pro with Magic Toolbar ahead of this week’s event https://t.co/AqbJqfvnlh pic.twitter.com/GD7f92xTcc
— 9to5Mac (@9to5mac) October 25, 2016