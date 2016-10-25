Twitter takes on ESPN with two weekly NBA talking-heads shows

The NBA is kicking off its regular season this week, and the league seems intent on giving hoopheads as much basketball content as possible. In addition to live games in VR and new mobile views of games, it’s also debuting two new talking-head shows, in conjunction with Turner Sports, exclusively on Twitter.
The Starters Twitter Show, “featuring NBA TV’s social-savvy, popular collection of fan-focused voices with a unique take on the game,” will stream Tuesdays, and The Warmup, a pre-game show that incorporates Twitter into the discussion, will stream Thursdays.