Let’s say you love the Golden State Warriors but you’re not interested in watching other teams’ games. (And why would you be?) That means you probably won’t pony up for NBA League Pass, which for $199, gives you access to all NBA games across numerous devices.

Instead, for $119, Dish subscribers can now get NBA Team Pass, which will let you watch all your favorite team’s road games on the device of your choice. And then you can skip all those other games that you don’t care about.