Facebook accused of censoring Palestinian activists after meeting with Israeli officials

By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

An activist collective called Palestinian Information Centre (PIC) is accusing Facebook of suspending or disabling the accounts of a number of its administrators, the Independent reported today. The affected pages, some of which the group claims were permanently suspended, had a combined 2 million followers. PIC claims the suspensions came after Facebook met with Israeli officials about curbing posts that incite violence. Facebook told the Independent that it was looking into PIC’s claims. Read more here

