Apple Pay launch in Japan stumbles at the start line

Apple Pay’s Japan debut has train riders in the region flummoxed. On Tuesday, Apple rolled out its support for a tap-to-pay technology called FeliCa, which is allowing train riders in Japan to buy tickets with their phone. However, riders reported having difficulty connecting to the railway’s contactless payment system, according to Bloomberg. Service appears to be restored now, the report says.
Connecting mobile payments to transportation is one of Apple’s big initiatives for getting consumers to adopt the mobile payment method. By making Apple Pay available for recurring purchases like rail tickets and gas, it will be able to convert more people away from plastic cards.