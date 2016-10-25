advertisement
Cops are allowed to use camera drones in Sweden, but you can’t

By Christopher Zara

In a move that spells trouble for Sweden’s drone industry, the country’s highest court has ruled that drones with cameras affixed to them violate anti-surveillance laws. The laws don’t apply to cameras affixed to ground-based vehicles like bikes or cars because they can only capture photography within the user’s line of sight, Ars Technica U.K. reports. The ruling doesn’t apply to law enforcement agencies or drone pilots who receive a special permit.

