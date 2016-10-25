Morning intel: Trump’s nightly news show launches, Twitter reportedly cutting 300 jobs

• The FBI agents investigating the death of Eric Garner has been swapped out by the Department of Justice in favor of agents from outside New York, which could help move the case along.

• Twitter is reportedly cutting 8% of its workforce—about 300 people. An official announcement could come prior to Twitter’s earnings call, which was moved up to Thursday morning.

• Donald Trump’s campaign debuted a nightly news show on Facebook yesterday. The show will air every night at 6:30 p.m. ET until Election Day.

• At the WSJ conference, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings said he has no problem with the AT&T-Time Warner merger as long as HBO doesn’t get preferential treatment.

• Coming up today: Apple‘s Q3 earnings. Here’s what we’re expecting to find out. We’re also watching out for Chipotle earnings and an appearance by the AT&T and Time Warner CEOs at the WSJ.D Live conference this afternoon.