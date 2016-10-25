MasterCard gets into chatbots and wearables

MasterCard is expanding into messaging and wearables today. At the Money2020 conference, the company announced it will be launching customizable bots for merchants and banks that will allow consumers to manage their money and shop inside Facebook Messenger.

The company is also more firmly committing itself to baking payments into wearables and smart devices through a partnership with FitPay. Last year, MasterCard announced a program to put payment credentials into a swath of wearable devices. The partnership with FitPay will help enable MasterCard to bring these payment-enabled devices to market.