Why did Twitter move up its earnings release? 

Instead of posting its Q3 earnings results at the usual time—after market close—Twitter will be releasing earnings on Thursday morning at 7 a.m. ET , before the market opens. The results will be followed by the usual conference call, but this time at 8 a.m. ET.

Twitter claims the change was made “in response to analyst requests, to avoid overlapping with several other earnings announcements in the Internet sector scheduled for Thursday afternoon.” In all fairness, this is true: Amazon and Alphabet are both releasing earnings the same day, and MarketWatch says at least 10 analysts follow all three companies.

Still, with reports swirling about job cuts and Twitter losing potential bidders, we have to wonder if the company plans to drop big news during the call.