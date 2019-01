According to Bloomberg, Twitter is making another round of layoffs, with plans to let go of 300 people—the same percentage cut last year once Jack Dorsey was reinstated as CEO.

This news comes after Salesforce, Disney, and Google declined to bid on Twitter and as the company prepares to release Q3 earnings on Thursday. Bloomberg reports that the job cuts could be made official prior to earnings.

[Photo: Esten Hurtle (@esten) for Twitter, Inc.]