Microsoft’s Satya Nadella gets back to BASICs

By Harry McCracken1 minute Read

Microsoft is on a roll at the moment, with its stock price having hit an all-time high last week—finally topping a record set way back in the last century. Here at the Wall Street Journal‘s WSJ.D Live conference, CEO Satya Nadella says that as he shapes the company’s efforts, he spends a lot of time thinking about what made the company successful starting with its first product in 1975

It was a BASIC interpreter for Altair. We were a tools company. We were a company built for the hackers of the world, the makers of the world, the builders of the world. I’ve always felt we’re best when we express that identity for changing times.

