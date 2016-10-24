Why wait until he loses? “Trump TV” is up and running.

As Donald Trump’s campaign has gone further and further off the rails—all without alienating his base—some speculate that he might launch his own news channel, Trump TV, after the election is over.
But why wait until he’s officially vanquished by Hillary Clinton? Last week, just before the third presidential debate, Trump energized his supporters by going on Facebook Live and whipping them into a frenzy (and gaining 9 million views in the process). Now, Wired is reporting that starting this evening, Trump will begin nightly broadcasts on Facebook. So, get ready for the crazy.