Working women in Iceland walked off the job at 2:38 p.m. today

Encouraged by unions and women’s organizations , women in Iceland walked out of their workplaces at 2:38 p.m. today to protest wage inequality. The timing is meant to coincide with the hour of the day in which women begin to work without pay compared to their male counterparts.

Although it is illegal to discriminate based on gender in Iceland, the original Women’s Day Off was held on October 24, 1975 and based on current trends, it will take 52 years to reach parity.

Here in the U.S., the gender pay gap will not close until 2059.