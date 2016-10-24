Afternoon intel: What to expect from Apple’s Q4 earnings 

• Apple ‘s Q4 earnings report will be out tomorrow . We’re expecting sales numbers for the iPhone 7 and Apple Watch, but chances are they won’t be meaningful until next quarter due to supply shortages. Also on our radar: iPad sales, which climbed up last quarter .

• Speaking of the Apple Watch: Smartwatch sales last quarter amounted to 2.7 million, down 51.6% from Q3 2015. As an IDC analyst said, “It has also become evident that at present smartwatches are not for everyone.” Indeed.

• Samsung is really worried about losing customers. A new upgrade program will allow owners of the recalled Galaxy Note 7 phone to trade it for a Galaxy S7 and then upgrade to either a Galaxy S8 or Galaxy Note 8 next year.

• The New York Times just bought The Wirecutter—the product recommendation site founded by technology journalist and former Gizmodo editor Brian Lam—for $30 million.

• We don’t know yet how AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner is going to pan out—but man, have there been some bad corporate mergers.