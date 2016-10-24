Vive opens store in China where you can VR your heart out

There are Apple Stores, Microsoft Stores, and now … an official Vive store.

Taiwan’s HTC opened the doors in Shenzhen, China, to its first Vive store—there will be many, many more to come—where the VR-curious can play with all kinds of virtual reality experiences, UploadVR reported. China is perhaps the biggest market for VR, experts say, and stores like this could be a big help in bringing the technology to many new people.