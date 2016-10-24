IDC: Smartwatch sales dove 51.6% in the third quarter

The research firm calls it “growing pains.” Total smartwatch shipments were 2.7 million last quarter, a decrease of 51.6% from the 5.6 million units shipped in the same quarter a year ago.

Apple is still the overall leader of the worldwide smartwatch market, yet Apple Watch sales declined more than any other brand over the past year. “Apple revealed a new look and feel to watchOS that did not arrive until the launch of the second generation watch at the end of September,” said IDC analyst Ramon Llamas.

Llamas also points to Google‘s decision to hold back Android Wear 2.0, which has made it hard for smartwatch makers to launch new products running that operating system in advance of the holidays.

“It has also become evident that at present smartwatches are not for everyone,” adds IDC analyst Jitesh Ubrani.