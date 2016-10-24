This week in the Bay Area: A conference dedicated to death 

In the Bay Area, anti-aging technologies are all the rage. But this week, entrepreneurs are gearing up to confront the inevitable: Death.

Design firm Ideo and its sponsors Sutter Health, the Helix Centre, and the Ungerleider Palliative Care Education Fund, are putting on a series of events this week to raise awareness around end-of-life care. Highlights include a candlelight labyrinth walk through Grace Cathedral, free workshops to better understand issues like medical aid, and a dinner party to discuss life after loss. Check out the full schedule of events here.