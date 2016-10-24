HTC’s Vive is selling about 20,000 units a month

Until now, HTC has kept mum about sales for its $799 high-end virtual reality system. But according to Forbes , the company’s cofounder and chairperson, Cher Wang, told the Chinese site 87870.com that the Vive has sold about 140,000 units since launch in April.

It’s hard to put the number in perspective, given that this is first-generation high-end hardware in an all-new product category. Facebook-owned Oculus hasn’t said how many of its $599 Rifts have been sold. Facebook has said that there have been a million monthly active users of Samsung’s $99 Gear VR, which uses Oculus software.