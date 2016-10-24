The former CEO of a red light camera company is going to prison for bribery

Karen Finley , who served as CEO of the red light camera company Redflex from 20015 to 2013, has been sentenced to 14 months in prison, reports Ars Technica . In 2015, Finley pled guilty to corruption charges over backroom deals with the cities of Columbus and Cincinnati that offered political contributions in exchange for municipal contracts.

Finley faces sentencing next month for similar charges in Chicago where she also pled guilty. In a statement to the court, reports Ars Technica, she wrote she is “ashamed and angry at myself for behaving in a manner that was inconsistent with the way I have lived my entire life.”