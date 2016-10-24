Siri’s evil twin? Cybercriminals look to exploit voice-activated AI.

The weakest link in any security chain is usually a human, not a software program. Which makes the rise of voice-activated artificial intelligence, or AI, a major concern for cybersecurity experts , who foresee new opportunities for scammers to take advantage of the intimacy that characterizes Siri, Cortana, and Alexa.

“It is only a matter of time before such software is put to criminal use,” the New York Times reports.

The lesson for consumers: If Siri asks you for personal information, you should think twice before providing it.