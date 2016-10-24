Michael Bloomberg wants cities to start planning for driverless cars

Ready or not, here they come: Robotic cars. And truth be told, most cities are likely not prepared for the coming influx of autonomous vehicles that will occupy roads in the not-too-distant future. Former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg wants to fix that by making a series of policy recommendations for cities to follow.
Bloomberg Philanthropies is hoping that by sparking conversations between local governments and academics now, they can help cities understand the logistical, economic, and social impact of driverless cars before they overtake our cities. The initiative will start with Austin, Nashville, Los Angeles, Buenos Aires, and Paris as test cities.