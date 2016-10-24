advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Leslie Jones took over “Weekend Update” to hammer back at online bullies

By Eric Alt1 minute Read

Back on her SNL home turf, the comedian took anonymous hackers to task: “Do you think some words on the internet can hurt me? I once had a crazy bitch try to beat me with a shovel at the bus stop because I took her spot on the bench.” 

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life