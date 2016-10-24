Morning intel: Second Avenue subway opening, iPod turns 15

• A refugee camp in Calais, France—which houses 10,000 refugees and migrants—was shut down due to poor living conditions and is being demolished this week.

• The Obama administration was considering a proposal to send heavy weaponry to CIA-backed forces in Syria, but the plan has since stalled due to increasing uncertainty about the CIA program responsible for training Syrian fighters.

• At last, the Second Avenue subway line is set to make its debut this December with three new stations at 72nd, 86th, and 96th. That said, we’re not keeping our fingers crossed.

• On Saturday, AT&T announced its $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner. Whether the deal will actually go through, however, is still a question: Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders have already expressed their concerns over the proposed acquisition, as have lawmakers and regulatory groups.

• The iPod turned 15 yesterday: Steve Jobs unveiled the original iPod on October 23, 2001.

• Bradley Tusk has positioned himself as Silicon Valley’s political maneuvering expert. Fast Company‘s Sarah Kessler takes a look at how Tusk became the Valley’s political fixer—and what’s next.