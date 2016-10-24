What the former AOL CEO says about the AT&T-Time Warner merger

Here’s what Steve Case—the former CEO and chairman of AOL who inked the deal with Time Warner—had to say about the AT&T acquisition, as told to Recode‘s Kara Swisher:

While back in 2000, some didn’t believe in the internet and/or didn’t believe in convergence—of course those concepts now seem obvious. So it’s not surprising to me that we are again seeing attempts to marry communications and content . . . The idea of the AOL/Time Warner merger made sense, both strategically and, at least for AOL, financially. What was flawed was the execution. But, as Thomas Edison said more than a century ago, vision without execution is hallucination. And execution is all about the right people focused on the right priorities, working together in the right way.

Maybe I should send a copy of my book to the boards and senior teams at both companies?