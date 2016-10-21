advertisement
Evening intel: the mega-merger moves forward and Apple missed the boat

By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

Reports are coming in that AT&T Inc. has agreed to pay $85 billion for Time Warner Inc.—owner of HBO, Turner, and Warner Bros.—and a deal could be announced as early as Sunday. 

• Meanwhile, a separate report from the Wall Street Journal revealed that Apple had approached Time Warner about a potential deal a few months ago. Here’s my mini hot take on that.

• After months of saber-rattling, Airbnb has followed through on its threat to sue the city and state of New York over a law that prohibits the advertising of illegal listings. The governor signed the law today. 

• Maybe Donald Trump should reconsider politics and just go into the T-shirt business. “Bad Hombres” and “Nasty Woman” are hot items right now.

• And finally, after recovering from a DDoS attack that took down part of the Internet earlier today, Twitter users are rejoicing in the news that Atlanta star Donald Glover has been tapped to play a young Lando Calrissian. Glover’s name became the top trend late Friday afternoon, unseating “DDoS,” which had been trending all day in the wake of the attack.

