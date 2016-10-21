Wall Street Journal offers employee buyouts to minimize newsroom layoffs

Another sign of hard times for legacy news organizations: The Wall Street Journal has sent a memo to its entire news department in an attempt to seek buyouts and limit the number of “involuntary layoffs.” The memo, which was leaked to Talking Biz News, went on: “We are seeking a substantial number of employees to elect this benefit.”
This is not the first major job-shuffling at the Journal in recent memory. Last year, the company announced a slew of layoffs in an attempt to reorganize its various departments. This latest buyout development is being dubbed as part of a “broader transformation program.”