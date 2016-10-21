advertisement
That was fast! You can now buy Bad Hombre or Nasty Woman T-shirts 

By Elizabeth Segran1 minute Read

These T-shirts were quickly designed by Bob Bland, CEO and founder of Manufacture New York, a fashion design and production incubator for independent designers. All proceeds will go to Planned Parenthood, an organization that Donald Trump says he will defund if he wins the election. 

It’s yet another example of how the fashion community is rallying around Hillary Clinton—and working to defeat Donald Trump—through creating garments. A slew of designers from Diane von Furstenberg to Prabal Gurung designed shirts for Hillary’s campaign store

You can read more about why the fashion community has been so supportive of Hillary Clinton here

