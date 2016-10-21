Steph Curry says Warriors’ “normal locker room talk” is about technology

The Golden State Warriors are the biggest story in sports right now, and Silicon Valley is the hottest economic engine on the planet.

So mixing the two makes a lot of sense–and that’s exactly what happened last night at a private event in San Francisco: The team got together to network with dozens of Silicon Valley executives and investors to talk about how athletes can get more involved with tech companies.

The Warriors’ Andre Iguodala, who co-hosted the event with his business advisor, Rudy Cline-Thomas, and is known to be one of the most tech-savvy players in the NBA, is on a mission to help his teammates, and other players, gain access to the Valley economy. He also helped launch the inaugural National Basketball Players Association’s Technology Summit in July. “It’s all about connecting: connecting the tech world with the tech world, and the tech world with the basketball world,” he told Fast Company at the event.

Asked about how much Iguodala usually talks with his teammates about tech, two-time NBA MVP Steph Curry, in a nod to Donald Trump’s infamous “locker room talk” explanation for his extremely off-color comments about women, said that “in our locker room, the normal room talk [is] about positive things in the world of tech,” and that Iguodala is the main driver of those conversations.