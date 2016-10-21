Ladies all over the internet claim the “nasty women” moniker

After Donald Trump’s dig at Hillary Clinton during the debate, where he referred to her as a “nasty woman,” women all over the internet are claiming the moniker for themselves.
RT if you’re a nasty woman and it’s made your life a freakin’ pleasure
— Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) October 20, 2016
When he called Hillary a nasty woman it rang a bell, but I only just remembered why. What an honor to be in her company. https://t.co/MUqaMb3Lr6
— Barbara Res (@BarbaraAResEsq) October 21, 2016
All #NastyWoman put your hand up, don’t pay #Trump any attention. Vote for @HillaryClinton on Nov. 8th. to win this election. Oh oh oh…????????
— NastyWomanForHillary (@MarciaLDyson) October 21, 2016