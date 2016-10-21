Facebook will soon allow more graphic content, as long as it’s “newsworthy”

In the wake of a series of controversial decisions to remove relevant content that violated its community standards, from the iconic “napalm girl” photo and Philando Castile death video to the Korryn Gaines shooting and a breast cancer awareness video, Facebook just announced a new policy: It will soon allow more graphic content, even including nudity and violence, to be posted by users if it’s deemed newsworthy.
The company’s vice president of global policy writes:
“Our intent is to allow more images and stories without posing safety risks or showing graphic images to minors and others who do not want to see them.”