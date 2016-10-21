More DDoS attacks may be coming after major websites taken offline 

Following a widespread outage that left major websites and services inaccessible across much of the East Coast on Friday morning, the internet infrastructure company Dyn warned of another attack, CNBC reported.

The outage was the result of a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack, which is basically when cyber-attackers intentionally overwhelm websites with traffic. Today’s outage included major hubs like Twitter and Reddit; streaming services like Spotify and Netflix; and the websites of news organizations including CNN and the Guardian. Fast Company‘s website was also affected.

The DOJ is reportedly looking into the cause of the attack. Dyn said on Twitter Friday afternoon: “Our advanced service monitoring issue is currently resolved. We are still investigating and mitigating the attacks on our infrastructure.”

