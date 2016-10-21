A European space probe has crash-landed on Mars

In a devastating setback for the Mars ambitions of the European Space Agency, a probe meant to study the Red Planet has crash-landed on the surface. The Schiaparelli probe apparently deployed its parachute too soon after separating from its orbiting mother ship, the agency said. It’s likely the craft exploded on impact. BBC reported that the agency has now identified a crash site.
The probe was supposed to collect information for future Mars missions. ESA has more info on its website.
[Photo: ESA]