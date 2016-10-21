The number of women in computing jobs is about to decline

The number of women working in computer science-related fields is dropping, according to a new study from Girls Who Code and Accenture . Between now and 2025, the number of women in computing is expected to drop from 24% to 22%. This despite many overtures to diversity from Silicon Valley’s tech elite.

“Despite unprecedented attention and momentum behind the push for universal computer science education, the gender gap in computing is getting worse,” said Reshma Saujani, founder and CEO of Girls Who Code. “The message is clear: a one-size-fits-all model won’t work. This report is a rallying cry to invest in programs and curricula designed specifically for girls. We need a new mindset and willingness to prioritize and focus on our nation’s girls, and we need it now.” The report calls for a reversal of this trend by putting resources toward recruiting women in junior high school, high school, and college and encouraging them into tech-related jobs.