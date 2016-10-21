Just how negative were Clinton and Trump during the third debate?

Nearly every person who watched the third and final presidential debate on Wednesday saw just how ugly this election has become: Trump called Clinton a “nasty woman” and they both exchanged personal attacks.

Fast Company asked the digital video analytics company HireVue to visualize the emotional intelligence of the candidates. Here’s what the company’s AI-driven platform found:

As you can see, things were pretty negative. Trump, in the red, emoted a lot of “fear,” “negative sentiment,” and “contempt.” Conversely, Clinton, in blue, exhibited a lot of “disgust” and “surprise.”

You can read the full analysis here, which looks at both candidates’ performance in all three debates.