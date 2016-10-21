Morning intel: Trump’s roast, DDoS attack, Microsoft stock

• What happened to the internet this morning ? A number of sites—including Twitter, Reddit, Spotify, Fast Company , and many other online services and news outlets—were down due to a DDoS attack on a major domain name server host, Dyn. The issue seems to have been resolved.

• Donald Trump wasn’t exactly a hit at the Alfred E. Smith dinner last night, an annual Catholic charity fundraiser in New York. Trump’s not-so-friendly roasting of Hillary Clinton even drew boos at one point. Clinton’s jokes didn’t fare much better, but at least they weren’t mean-spirited.

• Microsoft‘s stock hit an all-time high of $60—something that hasn’t happened since 1999—after a strong Q3 earnings report yesterday boasted a booming cloud business.

• Even President Obama is taking digs at Samsung over its struggles with the Galaxy Note 7. Yesterday, he drew a parallel between Obamacare and smartphones: “When one of these companies comes out with a new smartphone and it has a few bugs, what do they do? They fix it. They upgrade. Unless, of course, it catches fire.”

• NBCUniversal is reportedly investing another $200 million in BuzzFeed, which would give the publisher a valuation of about $1.7 billion.