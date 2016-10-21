Twitter’s first designer is now a partner at the startup studio Expa

Vítor Lourenço, who was Twitter ‘s first designer, has announced via a blog post that he’s joining the startup studio Expa as a partner. Lourenço worked at Twitter for five years, left in 2012, and has worked at a variety of startups since, including the visitor registration company Envoy .

Expa works with founders to build out startup ideas. Lourenço has been working on a stealth company at the startup studio for some time, but will now begin also focusing on other Expa-related projects. Past Expa projects include Ando, David Chang’s delivery restaurant, which we wrote about earlier this year.