advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Twitter’s first designer is now a partner at the startup studio Expa

By Cale Guthrie Weissman1 minute Read

Vítor Lourenço, who was Twitter‘s first designer, has announced via a blog post that he’s joining the startup studio Expa as a partner. Lourenço worked at Twitter for five years, left in 2012, and has worked at a variety of startups since, including the visitor registration company Envoy

Expa works with founders to build out startup ideas. Lourenço has been working on a stealth company at the startup studio for some time, but will now begin also focusing on other Expa-related projects. Past Expa projects include Ando, David Chang’s delivery restaurant, which we wrote about earlier this year

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life