UPDATE: As of 9:30am EST, Twitter is back online. As is Reddit, CNN, the Guardian , Fast Company and a number of other news outlets apparently hit by a massive DDoS attack this morning .

EARLIER: Twitter has been down for at least the last half hour—but what are we supposed to do to share our grief, go on Facebook to complain? According to downdetector.com’s map, the outage appears to be limited to the U.S. Northeast and parts of the Middle East.