Even President Obama is making fun of Samsung for the exploding Galaxy Note 7

You know you’ve become a popular cultural meme when even the president can make a joke about your biggest scandal—and everyone in the audience chuckles along with him. Yesterday in Miami, President Obama was defending his signature achievement, Obamacare, and at one point compared it to smartphones. “When one of these companies comes out with a new smartphone and it has a few bugs, what do they do? They fix it. They upgrade. Unless, of course, it catches fire.”
The audience laughed and Obama continued: “And then they pull it off the market. But you don’t go back to using a rotary phone. You don’t say, ‘Well, we’re repealing smartphones. We’re just gonna do the dial-up thing.’ That’s not what you do.”
This is a simultaneous ???????????? on Samsung, Republicans and rotary phones. pic.twitter.com/HkHJeUfbL7
— Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) October 20, 2016