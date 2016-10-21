Even President Obama is making fun of Samsung for the exploding Galaxy Note 7

You know you’ve become a popular cultural meme when even the president can make a joke about your biggest scandal—and everyone in the audience chuckles along with him. Yesterday in Miami, President Obama was defending his signature achievement, Obamacare, and at one point compared it to smartphones. “When one of these companies comes out with a new smartphone and it has a few bugs, what do they do? They fix it. They upgrade. Unless, of course, it catches fire.”